Stec's Bears Face 20th Ranked No. Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Valley football conference named Missouri State's Marquis Prophete as it's offensive lineman of the week.

Prophete graded out at 88 percent on an offensive line that rolled up 507 yards of total yards against Lincoln.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State won it's home opener 52-24 over Lincoln on Thursday.

Now it's back to a regular game week, with the Bears hosting Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

The Bears exploded with 35 unanswered points in the first half against Lincoln to take control of the game.

Northern Arizona is ranked 20th but most likely will be playing with a backup quarterback after their starter got hurt Saturday.

"We're going to find out this week who we are and what we're about. Because I really believe we're an improved football team. I think we're a really good football team right now quiet frankly. I think our secondary is very good. We need to get a pass rush on this guy. If number 10 plays we have to keep him in the pocket. So it's going to help us lead right into the Missouri Valley because it's a tough challenge. For us to do what we want to do we need to come out successful in this game," said Bears coach Dave Steckel.



