Stec hopes improved defensive play continues on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears completed their run through the Valley’s Top Ten gauntlet.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State played Number 1 North Dakota State, then number 9 Northern Iowa, then Number 4 South Dakota State.

Back to back to back.

The Bears lost all of those games, two of them at home.

But against that top-ranked competition, Missouri State’s defense showed signs of improvement.

Now the Bears will hit the road for the next two games, starting Saturday against Southern Illinois.

“There is a better understanding of our fits, of our gaps, our fundamentals have improved. Just like any team, like Southern Illinois, I think you would find it’s a great attribute to them, is as the season is going on they are getting better. That’s what we try to stress is that we are getting better as we move on,” said Bears coach Dave Steckel.