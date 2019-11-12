Stec: Blame me for poor Bears execution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s the stretch run for the Missouri State football Bears.

Saturday afternoon it’s a trip to Normal, IL to play eighth-ranked Illinois State.

Then it’s back home for Senior Day against Indiana State.

In our Bear Nation report, Dave Steckel’s Bears are mired in a five game losing skid.

Last weekend in Carbondale, the Salukis built a 30-nothing lead on the Bears before Missouri State could score a couple of touchdowns.

The Salukis won 37-14.

Stec says Saturday was a tail of two halves with the Bears improving in the last 30 minutes of the game but not enough to get a victory.

“You have to focus on the positive. And you have to game for the positive especially when you’re struggling. So when you’ve won one football game, you have to learn from the negatives. And teach from the negative. But you have to encourage the positive. And understand that if you get the positive on every play, we’re a pretty damn good football team. And I firmly believe that. So initially it starts with us and has to finish with them. But at the end of the day it starts with coaching. You have to coach them to be there. Then you have to trust that the players will execute what we’re teaching them to execute,” said Stec.