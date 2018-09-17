Stec, Bears Move On After Signature Win

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--The Missouri State Bears have an extra week to savor Saturday's 40-8 whipping of Northern Arizona.

In our Bear Nation report, the upset of the 20th ranked team was the signature win so far of the Stec era at Missouri State.

And Dave Steckel's Bears don't play again until September 29th.

Tailback Jason Randall rushed for a career high 181 yards and two touchdowns.

And the Bears defense had six takeaways in the game, the most in 11 seasons.

On Bear Up Sunday night Stec talked about the big victory.

"That's nice and humble but I don't know if it's a signature because we have to get ready for another game. It's always gratifiing to win, exciting to win. Hopefully the players will get focused. It's their day off. Mondays they always trickle in for video and stuff. Hopefully we'll if they put it behind them after 24 hours. As far as I'm concerned it's already past," said Steckel.



