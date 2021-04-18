Stars sweep Drury

OZARK, Mo. — The Illinois Springfield Stars shined through cloudy skies on Sunday.

The Stars beat Drury in game one 7-1 and then game 2 15-6 to sweep the series over the Panthers at U.S. Baseball Park.

The seven runs that Drury (9-18) allowed in game one on Sunday was the fewest allowed in the four-game series.

The Stars (24-3) opened the scoring in the third with a fielder’s choice that scored a run and then added two more in the fourth.

Clayton Engel scored the only run for the Panthers in the 7-inning contest on a solo home run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1.

From there, the Stars would add a pair of runs in the fifth and seventh to seal the victory.

Drury will aim to end its six game losing streak on Friday when it opens a four-game series at Truman State