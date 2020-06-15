Stars power past Cobras for 4th straight win

Ozark, Mo. — The Route 66 stars were the hottest team of the second week in the Show Me Collegiate League.

They ended the week in a big way.

The Stars beat the Springfield Cobras 16-7 in the first game on Sunday.

Zach Cole dominated at the dish, which included an RBI in the second and a three-RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth, which was a part of an eight-run half-inning.

Shortly before that inning, the Cobras were hot at the plate.

The Colabro brothers, Nikko and Anthony, went back-to-back on run-scoring hits. First, Anthony with a triple to the left field wall scored Brock Schaffitzel and Garrett Weiner. Then Nikko brought in Anthony with a single to give the Cobras a 6-2 lead.

That lead wouldn’t last.

The Stars have won four-straight games and will face the Ozark Wild in a make-up game on Monday.