Star-studded field at Radio Row

MIAMI, Fl. – We’ve made it to Super Bowl weekend.

For the players and coaches its time to finalize the gameplan and get ready for Sunday’s contest.

For others that are in south beach, it’s another day to enjoy the warmth that is Miami, Florida.

And you never know who you might see.

Radio Row is where you go if you are a celebrity and want to be seen, or if you want to see celebrities, athletes entertainers, this place is packed.

The star power here is unbelievable. MMA champions, we’ve seen Lil Nas X, a different collection of people like Dr. Oz.

We’ve seen bigtime athletes like Joe Montana.

A lot of folks, but actor Rob Riggle is certainly the flavor for Kansas City that is in town.

Taking in the sights, Riggle was doing radio interviews and television spots.

Of course, he is rooting for the chiefs.

We talked with Riggle and he said he was born in 1970, 50 years ago, the last time the Chiefs won it.

He said it’s finally time to get that ring.

“Yea, you’ve got to believe,” Riggle said. “Don’t let the fear creep in. Don’t let the anxiety sink in. Picture it in your mind, we are going to win.

“I’m already visualizing the parade. I’m already visualizing the game-winning touchdown and we rush onto the field. I’m visualizing it all. I didn’t come down here to walk around in fear.”