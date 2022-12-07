MORAGA, Cal–The Missouri State Bears on the west coast Wednesday night taking on St. Mary’s.

In our Bear Nation report, this is the second year in a row that Dana Ford’s troops have made the trek to the Bay Area to play the Gaels.

Missouri State going with Dawson Carper inside because Jonathan Mogbo as out with a groin injury.

And St. Mary’s goes right inside, Mitchell Saxen over Carper, it’s 4-nothing Gaels.

The Bears taking it inside as well, Chance Moore drives the lane, it’s a two point game.

The Gaels back inside to Saxen, two more for the big man, it’s 12-4 St. Mary’s.

Missouri State heating up, Alston Mason with the three pointer it’s 12-9 Gaels.

Then Donovan Clay from the wing, he hits a three pointer and it’s still a three point game.

Later Kendle Moore drives the lane, splits the defense and scores it’s 19-18 Gaels.

St. Mary’s led 26-21 at the half.

And the Gaels blew out the Bears in the second half, shooting 59 percent from the field and scoring 40 points in the second 20 minutes.

St. Mary’s wins 66-46.

Saxen lead all scorers with 19 points.

Chance Moore and Alston Mason both scored a 12 for the Bears who fall to 4-5.