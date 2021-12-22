St. Mary’s big second half sinks Missouri State in California

MORAGA, Cal–The Missouri State Bears were on the hardwood in Northern California Wednesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is facing St. Mary’s.

Dana Ford is hoping his team can run its current winning streak to five.

This is the first time since December of 2003 that the Bears have played a basketball game in California.

And Isiaih Mosley takes it to the rack, gets the layup it’s 4-2 Bears.

St. Mary’s would answer from the outside, Alex Ducas with the triple it’s 7-4 Gaels.

Mosley was hot early, he hits the three pointer, it’s 15-7 Bears.

St. Mary’s would go on a run, Kyle Bowen for the layup, we’re tied at 15.

Later Donovan Clay with the three pointer, Bears back on top 26-25.

Then Mosley takes it to the rack, off the glass, Bears by three.

He led the Bears with 21 points.

Missouri State led by three at the half.

But St. Mary’s would go on a big run midway through the second.

Matthias Tass with the dunk here to put the Gaels up 48-46.

Then the pocket pass to Tass for the hoop and the harm, a three point play the hard way.

He led all scorers with 27 points.

St. Mary’s on a 16-3 run, they shot 61 percent in the second half and beat the Bears 75-58.