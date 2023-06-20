ST. LOUIS, Mo–Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play a regular season game in Birmingham, Alabama next year at Rickwood Field.

The game will honor the Negro Leagues and one of its greatest players Willie Mays.

The Cardinals and Giants will play a year from Tuesday and wear throwback uniforms.

Rickwood Field will be just as big a star.

The ballpark opened in 1910, years before Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

That makes the ballpark in Birmingham the oldest professional venue in the United States.

The Birmingham Black Barons played at Rickwood and among those who played on this grass, Willie Mays.

More than one hundred future Hall of Fame players also played at Rickwood.

St. Louis chairman Bill DeWitt Junior says we’re looking forward to this historic showcase of baseball.