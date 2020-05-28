St. Louis to pay Hammons Field game-day workers Covid relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals made two announcements Thursday.

First, they’re going to pay their minor league players through June.

And secondly, they’re going to help the seasonal and game day workers at Hammons Field.

As part of the Cardinals Care Covid-19 Relief Fund, eligible workers would get a one time grant of $450 dollars.

Bill DeWitt, the Cardinals chairman said without those employees hard work and dedication there is no Cardinals baseball.

The St. Louis Cardinals own the Double AA Springfield Cardinals.