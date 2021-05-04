St. Louis has a new look farm system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The minor league roster sizes are expanded from 25 to 28 this year.

And that is partly because of some changes within the minor league baseball farm systems.

Major League baseball took control of the minor leagues during the pandemic and made some major changes to the farm system.

MLB eliminated three lower level leagues, that resulted in 120 farm teams losing their Major League affiliations.

So now each Major League team has four minor league teams.

The Texas League added two teams and changed it’s name to the Double-A Central.

This is what the St. Louis farm system looks like:

Memphis remains the Triple AAA affiliate.

Springfield remains the Double AA affiliate.

Peoria is now High A, so most of the time players will be called up from Peoria now to Springfield.

And Palm Beach is now the new Low A.