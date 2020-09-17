St. Louis CITY SC breaks records with season-ticket deposits

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday was the first-day soccer fans could make season-ticket deposits for the St. Louis CITY SC inaugural season coming in 2023.

The club said there were 30,000 seats reserved in the first 15 minutes. Sales hit 50,000 in the first 24 hours. St. Louis CITY SC now holds the best turnout for season ticket deposits in Major League Soccer history.

“We have been counting down the days until the opening of ticket deposit reservations for weeks, and it has been so exciting to see CITY fans show up and help us reach recording-breaking numbers,” said Dennis Moore, Chief Revenue Officer for St. Louis CITY SC. “We can’t wait to keep this momentum up as we continue working diligently toward season ticket seat selection and ultimately, taking the pitch in 2023.”

Fans can still place their season-ticket deposits on STLCITYSC.com. The club said the deposits are prioritized in the order they’re placed. They call it becoming a CITY Founder.

The season ticket deposits are separated into four groups. Supporter Sections are $50 per account, Reserved Seating is $50 per account, Premium Seating is $100 per account and Suites are $2,500 per account. The club says accounts can reserve up to eight seats when they place their deposit.

For the fans that have made their season ticket deposits already will be able to select their premium seating and suites in 2021. Reserved Seating and Supporter Sections will be selected in 2022.