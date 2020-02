ARLINGTON, Tx. – The XFL kicked off it’s reincarnated season over the weekend.

And your St. Louis BattleHawks are in first place in the XFL East.

The BattleHawks beat the Dallas Renegades, 15-9, in St. Louis’ return to professional football.

The XFL is bankrolled by Vince McMahon and returns nearly 20 years after it originally was launched as a rival to the NFL.

More than 3 million viewers tuned in for the opening weekend.

The BattleHawks will play their first game Feb, 23 at the Jones Dome.