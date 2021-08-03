St. Louis arms, Baker’s bat lifts Springfield to victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were back in action Tuesday night at Hammons Field.
The baby birds opening a six game series with Tulsa.
And in town to help a pair of big league birds.
Miles Mikolas and Daniel Ponce de Leon are with Springfield on a rehab assignment.
Mikolas started Tuesday night’s game and he strikes out Ryan Noda to end the first inning.
Mikolas went 4 2/3rds with one run and three strikeouts.
It was 1-nothing Drillers in the third when Chase Pinder, fresh off the injured list takes this deep to left, over the bullpen, over the scoreboard and gone, a solo shot, welcome back 1-1.
It was 2-1 still in the third when Luken Baker shoots the gap in left center, ball goes to the wall, Nick Plummer and Brendan Donovan score and it’s 4-1 Springfield.
Justin Toerner follows with a single to center scoring Baker and it’s 5-1.
It was 6-1 in the fourth, when Baker would take this deep to left, over the Cox sign and gone, a solo shot 7-1.
One of his two homers on the night.
Daniel Ponce de Leon took over in the fifth, he went 1 2/3rds innings with one strike out, but gave up three runs.
Still Springfield won 11-4.