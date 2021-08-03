St. Louis arms, Baker’s bat lifts Springfield to victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were back in action Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

The baby birds opening a six game series with Tulsa.

And in town to help a pair of big league birds.

Miles Mikolas and Daniel Ponce de Leon are with Springfield on a rehab assignment.

Mikolas started Tuesday night’s game and he strikes out Ryan Noda to end the first inning.

Mikolas went 4 2/3rds with one run and three strikeouts.

It was 1-nothing Drillers in the third when Chase Pinder, fresh off the injured list takes this deep to left, over the bullpen, over the scoreboard and gone, a solo shot, welcome back 1-1.

It was 2-1 still in the third when Luken Baker shoots the gap in left center, ball goes to the wall, Nick Plummer and Brendan Donovan score and it’s 4-1 Springfield.

Justin Toerner follows with a single to center scoring Baker and it’s 5-1.

It was 6-1 in the fourth, when Baker would take this deep to left, over the Cox sign and gone, a solo shot 7-1.

One of his two homers on the night.

Daniel Ponce de Leon took over in the fifth, he went 1 2/3rds innings with one strike out, but gave up three runs.

Still Springfield won 11-4.