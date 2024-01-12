SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s semifinal Friday at the 39th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

Some of the best high school teams in the nation are on display in Springfield.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is standing by live with the story.

Hey Dan, day two at the T of C meant local teams Central and Glendale played the early games in the loser’s bracket.

While the top dogs from out of state squared off for a spot in Saturday’s championship finale.

Since the Bulldogs played first we’ll start with them.

Jordan Epps’ unit bounced back from their blowout loss yesterday to give Rainier Beach all they could handle.

Tyrique Brooks threw down a couple show stopping alley-oops that hyped up the home crowd.

He finished with a team high 17 for Central.

Jordan Pittman knocked down back to back triples late in the first half to pull the Bulldogs within four of the Vikings at intermission.

But Rainier Beach hit a couple key shots in the second half and were able to edge Central, 59-58.

As for Glendale, they had a Show-Me State showdown with Vashon out of St. Louis in the second and final loser’s bracket contest of the night.

Amare Witham isn’t shy about being the Falcons catalyst.

He pops this three pointer in the second quarter pulling Glendale within seven.

But with five minutes to go before halftime, Preston Williams buries this Trey ball to double up Glendale, 24-12.

From there, the Wolverines padded their lead by scoring 29 in the second hitting more three pointers and a couple ferocious dunks defeating Glendale 73-40.

“We just got a play better as a team. Instead of making it two-man show, one-man show. And everyone on the same page so we have a high spirit going into all of our games,” said Glendale Guard Amare Witham.

Then there’s Edmond North and St. John Bosco squaring off in the first semifinal of evening.

At the start of the fourth we were tied at 45, then Dontrell Yearby swishes a triple to give the Huskies a 3-point advantage.

With five minutes to go in regulation, Elize Harrington spies Chris Komin in the corner.

Braves vault ahead, 51-49.

As St. John Bosco goes on to win 69-61.

So Dan, the final game has Paul VI, top team in the country against McEachern.

At Great Southern Bank Arena, Chris Pinson KOLR 10 sports.