S&T hands Drury its third straight loss

ROLLA, Mo–On the mens side, the Drury Panthers were looking to snap a two game losing skid against the Missouri S&T Miners.

And Conley Garrison would get Drury going, he swishes the jumper from the free throw line, two of his 27 on the night.

But S&T would keep pace, Micah Johnson with the three pointer, it’s 4-3 Drury in front.

Then the Miners Kyle Bushman working hard down low, the spin move and the hoop, it’s 7-6 S&T.

Drury’s Jason Montgomery misses the three, but Brandon Emmert gets the board and the bucket, 13-7 Panthers.

But Missouri S&T would win on a last second bucket 67-66.