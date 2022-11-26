O’FALLON, Mo–In Class 4 state football semifinals, West Plains was in O’Fallon to play St. Dominic.

And it was 7-0 Zizzers when St. Dominic’s ties it up, Jackson Overton with this six yard touchdown it’s 7-7.

The Crusaders were up 21-7 when West Plains gets closer, Heston Miller with this touchdown around the right end, it’s 21-14.

But St. Dominic’s answered with a big play, Sam Cross up the middle and to the house 53 yards for the touchdown, that makes it 28-14.

And the Crusaders win 42-14 ending West Plains season at 9-4.