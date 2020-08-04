SPS sports to stay in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public School athletics will limit travel to southwest Missouri for regular season action, SPS Athletic Director Josh Scott said Tuesday.

Scott says Springfield teams will still honor conference commitments from teams that may land slightly outside the region.

That region labeled “southwest Missouri” goes to Camdenton in the north and West Plains to the east along with state barriers the other two directions.

Central High School football, however, could be an exception to the policy.

SPS is currently investigating a plan for the Bulldogs’ schedule since they were to play an independent schedule this year.

Scott also said as of now August 10th is still the first day for full practices and August 28th is still the first day for games.