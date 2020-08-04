SPS sports to stay in southwest Missouri

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public School athletics will limit travel to southwest Missouri for regular season action, SPS Athletic Director Josh Scott said Tuesday.

Scott says Springfield teams will still honor conference commitments from teams that may land slightly outside the region.

That region labeled “southwest Missouri” goes to Camdenton in the north and West Plains to the east along with state barriers the other two directions.

Central High School football, however, could be an exception to the policy.

SPS is currently investigating a plan for the Bulldogs’ schedule since they were to play an independent schedule this year.

Scott also said as of now August 10th is still the first day for full practices and August 28th is still the first day for games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Sports Tweets

TLC Properties