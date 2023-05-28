SPRINGFIELD–Well as Natalie foretold, the weather this weekend has been absolutely spectacular. Which made the perfect setting for Springfield’s home finale with Wichita this evening.

Cardinals are 8-6 against the Wind Surge this season. Redbirds starter Kenny Hernandez opened the 6 game set with a 8-3 victory so why not book end it with another one.

Top 2nd, visitors have runners on 1st and 3rd, Hernandez stabs this line drive out of the air and has the composure to throw over to 3rd to double up the runner for the routine 1-5 double play.

Bottom of the frame, Springfield leads 1-0 after a Jose Alvarez rbi single, Arquimedes Gamboa with a copy and paste effort to plate Justin Toerner, it’s now 2-zip.

Later in the inning, Mike Antico demonstrates his ability to do more than just make contact. He launches this puppy over the fence for a 3-run homer! That was the first of 3 long balls by the Cardinals as they win 10-4 to clinch the series.