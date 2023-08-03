SPRINGFIELD–Thanks to some 9th inning magic last night against Northwest Arkansas, the Springfield Cardinals are on a 3-game winning streak and now have sole possession of first place in the Texas League North Division.

But with their cushion only being a half game, there’s no time to throw a parade, just enough sand in the hour glass to stack more victories.

Another warm and humid evening at Hammons Field for the midway point in the Cards and Naturals 6-game series.

And just as they did last night, Nats jump on the board first. Peyton Wilson’s single in the first plates Tyler Tolbert. 1-0 Wonder State Boys.

Runs were hard to come by for the Baby Birds in the early going, but defensive highlights sure weren’t. What a grab by Victor Scott to end the third inning! Foks, there’s a reason he has a lightning bolt attached to his necklace.

Top 4, tied 1-1, Jimmy Govern delivers the tiebreaker with a base hit to left. But for the second night in a row, Springfield battles back, and walks it off winning 5-4.