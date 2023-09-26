SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals season ended in Little Rock last Friday night.

But Tuesday a trio of players were named Texas League All-Stars:

Pedro Pages at catcher, Chandler Redmond at first, and Thomas Saggese at second.

And Saggese was also named the Texas League’s Most Valuable Player.

The 21-year old won the league batting title with a .318 average, he hit 25 homers with 111 RBI.

It’s the second straight year that a Springafield Cardinal has won the MVP.

Moises Gomez won it last season.

The California native played half the season with Frisco before the Rangers traded him to the Cardinals.