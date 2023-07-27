TULSA, Okla–The Springfield Cardinals were in Tulsa Thursday night.

Or should I say the Cashew Chickens against the Tulsa Noodlers.

Top of the first, Pedro Pages takes this deep to left, into the bleachers, a two run shot, it’s 2-0 Cashews.

Springfield had Brandon Komar on the hill, he started the game 1-6 on the season, but pitched the game of his Double AA career.

Komar would pitch a complete game shutout, nine innings, seven strikeouts for his second win of the season.

He’s the first Springfield pitcher to throw a complete game since 2017.

That was Matt Pearce against the Missions.

And the Cashew Chickens win again 7-0.