SEATTLE–Major league baseball is starting its All-Star week a little early in Seattle.

The big league stars will gather on Tuesday.

The minor league stars gathered Saturday, it’s the annual Future’s game.

Springfield Cardinals Victor Scott and Tink Hence are on the National League roster.

Royals Triple AAA pitcher Will Klein pitching in the second, Jeferson Quero shoots this past short into left, Noelvi Marte makes it 1-nothing Nationals.

Springfield’s Tink Hence had the bottom of the second.

He strikes out Junior Caminero swinging, he went one inning no runs.

The other Cardinal was Victor Scott, and in the fifth and promptly singles to right.

And you know what Vic’s going to do, he swipes second, and then steals third base as well.

He was stranded but showed off his wheels.

The National league put the game away in the sixth, Nasim Nunez with a bases clearing double to left, and the National League wins 5-0.