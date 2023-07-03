LITTLE ROCK, ARK–The Springfield Cardinals final road game of the summer in Little Rock provided plenty of fireworks on the eve of the Fourth of July.

The baby birds found themselves in 2-0 hole in the top of the 3rd, before the team’s newest addition, Victory Scott, turned on a pitch and cranked a 2-run home run over the right field fence. The long ball was Scott’s first career homer in the Texas League.

In the top of the 5th, Travelers held a 4-2 edge, when Arquimedes Gamboa unleashed a powerful fury into the ball and drove it to the right field berm to tie the game with the team’s second 2-run home run of the game.

Then, two batters later, Wade Strauss put barrel to ball, and for the third time in the contest a left handed batter hit a round trip ticket over the right field fence. The solo shot gave Springfield its first lead of the game, 5-4.

In the 6th, with the Cardinals still leading 6-4, Texas League home run leader, Chandler Redmond stepped to the plate, and even though Redmond was 0-2 on the evening, he barreled up a ball that left the yard for his league leading 22nd home run of the season, and an insurance run for the club, 6-4.

However, the Travelers got the last laugh as they were able to level the game, 6-6, then scored a run to win 7-6 in 10 innings.

The Cardinals come home after a less-than-desired road trip, where they went 2-3 against Arkansas. They’ll now host Amarillo in a 6-game series beginning Tuesday, July 4.