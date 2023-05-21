If you live in Springfield, you may have noticed something missing from Hammons Field the last two weeks…the Cardinals.

They’ve been on the road the last 14 days battling it out between Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas. But before they finally come home to their own bed, the Redbirds tried to wrap things up in dominant style.

Twelfth and final game of this odyssey for Jose Leger’s squad. Springfield just 3-8 in that span.

Cardinals trailing 1-0 in the top of the 4th, when Nick Dunn saddles up a fastball and pumps it into the right field bullpen to tie the game, 1-1.

By the top of the 6th, Springfield was down 5-3, but Mike Antico extended his streak of safely reaching base in 21 of the team’s last 22 games, by clocking a three-run homer to put the Redbirds ahead, 6-5.

The very next inning, Texas League home run leader, Chandler Redmond, added to his growing total of 13, with a solo blast to boost it to 14. The solo shot also pushed the Cardinals edge to 7-5.

The real fireworks came in the 8th inning, when the Redbirds went off for 9 runs in the frame.

The highlight of this offensive explosion was the team’s first grand slam of the season by Irving Lopez. It was also Lopez’s first grand slam of the season as well.

In total, Springfield has now clocked an even 50 home runs this spring.

The Cardinals will return to Hammons Field on Tuesday, May 23 to begin a six-game homestand against Wichita.