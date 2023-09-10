SPRINGFIELD–The older i get the more i realize just how fast time flies by. Five months ago, we were all sporting jackets and jeans to the Springfield Cardinals opening day. But in the blink of an eye and five short months, patrons are rocking t-shirts and shorts to the regular season finale at Hammons Field.

Fans of all ages sporting their baby birds gear in support of your Texas League North Division leaders. Cards ridinig a season-high 7 game winning streak as they wrap up their series with Tulsa.

Brandon Komar only allowed 1 run in 8 innings 5 days ago against the Drillers and his hot hand stayed hot! Komar struck out 9 Drillers today over 8 innings of 1 run ball.

The lone run he gave up came in the top of the 3rd, Austin Gauthier’s liner down the rightfield line scores Ismael Alcantara from second.

But in the home half of the inning, Arquimedes Gamboa with a liner to right, Victor Scott trots in from third to tie the game.

This one went 10 innings to decide and it’s the Cardinals who come out on top 4-3 to push their winning streak to 8 games in a row!