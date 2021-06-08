Springfield’s Burleson: “we’re all coming together.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Your Springfield Cardinals will continue their long homestand Tuesday night when Arkansas comes to Hammons Field.

Springfield has struggled this season in the win-loss column.

The Cardinals are in last place in the Double-A Central north with an 8-12 record.

Only Reading in the Double-A Northeast has a worse record.

But Springfield could be turning the corner.

With an infusion of new players from Single A, the Cards have won four of their last ten.

Right fielder Alec Burleson is one of those newer players, he’s hitting .292 with three homers in 16 games in Springfiled.

Burleson says the team’s attitude remains high.

“You know, we look at our offensive numbers and we are hitting the ball hard, just some things aren’t falling for some guys in the moments that we need them. The pitching staff is coming around, you know we had a shortened spring training so it definitely effected us throughout the organization, but we are all coming together. I was talking to Brendan Donovan, who just came up, he said Peoria was coming up, our offense is coming up. Everything is starting to fall into place. Obviously we don’t have the record to show for it, but it’s all coming into place,” said Burleson.