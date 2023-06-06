SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield’s new Arena League football team will get its name, logo and the team owners will be introduced.

The team has planned a news conference for 1:30p.m. June 14th where those announcements will be made.

Back in early March, the Arena League commissioner Tim Brown announced that Springfield was the first team to be announced in the new indoor football venture.

This indoor football team will play at the new arena being built at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Next week’s announcement will be held at Bass Pro Shops in front of the American Museum of Fly Fishing.

The Arena League will not start play until the June of 2024.

Since then, the Arena League says two other franchises will be in Duluth, Minnesota and in Waterloo, Iowa.

A fourth franchise will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

The first season will be just these four teams, and Brown said that he would like it to expand in upcoming years.