SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened up their last homestand of the regular season Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

Springfield welcomes in Tulsa, the Double AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cards were trying to win their third straight game.

And Springfield started play just three games out of first place in the Texas League North.

Brandon Komar on the hill, he strikes out Carson Taylor swinging to end the second, he went eight innings with six strikeouts.

Springfield takes the lead in the third, Noah Medlinger singles to right, L.J. Jones scores it’s 1-0.

Tulsa ties it in the fourth, Yusniel Diaz with the drive to center, caught by Victor Scott, Austin Gauthier makes it 1-1.

Mike Antico is one of the best base stealers in the Texas League, he swipes second in the fourth, his 50th of the season.

Then he steals third, that’s 51 tied for the lead in the league.

Pedro Pages brings him home with this single to left, 2-1 Springfield.

And the Cardinals go onto win 9-1.