SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Tulsa Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

Springfield was looking for its third straight win and their seventh win of the month of July.

The winning ways have moved Springfield into first place in the Texas League North.

And the Cardinals would scratch for a run in the first, Chase Pinder bounces this up the middle, nice diving stop by Devin Mann, they try to get two, but the throw to first is wild, Masyn Winn slides across safely it’s 1-0.

A pitchers duel between two of the best in the Texas League.

Springfield’s Gordon Graceffo strikes out Brandon Lewis to end the second.

Tulsa’s Gavin Stone gets Chandler Redmond swinging in the bottom half.

But the Cards get another in the second, Matt Koperniak grounds this to first, the play’s at first, Nick Dunn scores it’s 2-0 on the fielder’s choice.

Then in the fourth, Nick Raposo drills this to center, a double that bounces off the wall, Dunn scores again 3-0.

And Springfield goes onto win 3-1.