SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up week one of their two week homestand Sunday night against Northwest Arkansas.

And the baby birds were looking for a win that would take the series five games to one.

Springfield will stay at home next week and host the Tulsa Drillers.

Bottom of the first, Chandler Redmond singles to center, Mike Antico scores it’s 1-0 Springfield.

It’s 2-0 when Irving Lopez drives this to center, the ball is dropped out there, the error allows Redmond and Noah Mendlinger to both score and it’s a 4-0 Cardinals lead.

The Naturals get one back in the third, John Rave singles to center, Peyton Wilson scores it’s 4-1.

Sixth inning the Naturals have the bases loaded two outs, the hot shot to third, gloved by Jacob Buchberger and he steps on third to end the inning.

It’s 5-1 in the eighth when Northwest Arkansas’ Luca Tresh goes deep to left, but it wasn’t enough, Springfield holds on and wins 5-2.

The Cards took five of six from the Naturals this past week.