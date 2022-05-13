SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals and Amarillo Sod Poodles continued their Texas League series Friday night at Hammons Field.

The Cards trying to snap a two game losing skid against the Soddies.

And Springfield would move in front in the bottom of the second, Todd Lott singles up the middle, Roberto Baldoquin scores and it’s 1-0 Cardinals.

Amarillo would take the lead with one swing of the bat, Corbin Carroll takes this deep to right center, over the fence and gone, a two run shot, it’s 2-1 Poodles.

But Springfield storms back, in the third, Pedro Pages takes this deep to right center, it’s gone, one of his two homers on the night, and we’re tied at two.

Then in the fourth, 3-2 Amarillo, two on for Jordan Walker, and he turns on this pitch and sends it screaming over the boards in left, a three run homer, 5-3 Springfield.

And the Cardinals win a shootout 12-8.