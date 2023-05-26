SPRINGFIELD–Moving up a few classes to AA ball, your Springfield Cashew Chickens hosting Wichita in game four of their 6 game series.

And this was a good ole fashion pitcher’s duel.

Wilfredo Pereira won his last two starts, combining for five strikeouts. Friday, he doubled that! Striking out an even 10 Wind Surge hitters.

But despite Aaron Rozek’s 0-2 record this season, he was able to limit the Cardinals to just three hits and wracked up five k’s of his own.

The only run of the game came in the bottom of the 3rd. Jose Alvarez grounded to short for a fielder’s choice, which allowed Arquimedes Gamboa to score from third.

The rest of the way, the bullpen duo of Ryan Shreve and Logan Sawyer kept the visitors off the scoreboard as Springfield blanked Wichita, 1-0.