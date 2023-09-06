SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continue their last homestand of the regular season Wednesday night against Tulsa.

The Cardinals were looking for their fourth straight victory.

And Springfield is in the playoff hunt.

The Cardinals are two games out of first with 11 games left in the season.

So they turned to Tink Hence to keep pace in the division race.

Hence got thru the first inning without a scratch, striking out a pair of Drillers to end the frame.

But in the top of the second, on his 40th pitch of the game, Brandon Lewis rips this double down the left field line, Kody Hoese touches home, 1-0 Tulsa.

Later in the inning, with runners on the corners, Hence gets out of the jam thanks to this 5-4-3 double play the long way to end the frame.

Bottom of the third, Cards still trailing 1-nothing, when Thomas Saggese crushes a moonshot to left, over the wall, over the berm, a three-run home run that gives the baby birds the lead and his 107th RBI on the season – most in the entire Texas League.

The Cardinals win 5-2, Wichita loses so Springfield is just one game back in the Texas League North with ten games left in the season.