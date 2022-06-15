SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals have taken advantage of an infusion of both offensive and pitching help in the last few weeks.

And Wednesday night, the baby birds were looking for their first four game winning streak of the season.

Springfield taking on the Corpus Christi hooks in game two of their six game series.

And the Hooks got off to a quick start, top of the first, Yainer Diaz takes this deep to left, over the bullpen and gone, a solo shot 1-0 Corpus Christi.

Then in the second, 3-0 Hooks and two on for Luke Berryhill who takes this deep to center, a three run blast and it’s 6-0 Hooks.

But in the fourth, Corpus Christi walks in two runs, then Delvin Perez draws a bases loaded walk Malcom Nunez scores it’s 6-3.

Still in the fourth bases loaded for Masyn Winn, singles to right, that scores Justin Toerner and Julio Rodriguez, the throw gets away and Perez scores and we’re tied at 6.

Then Layne Henderson uncorks the wild pitch, Winn scores Springfield’s in front 7-6.

And a Jordan Walker two run homer in the ninth keeps the winning streak alive Springfield wins 10-8.