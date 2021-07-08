Springfield, Tulsa with late game rallies as Cards try to win 5th straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals have been red hot this month.

Springfield has won four of the six games played.

And it should come as no surprise, the baby birds have not had a losing July since 2016.

The Cardinals were looking for a season best fifth consecutive victory against Tulsa Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Top of the second scoreless, Tulsa’s Romer Cuadrado singles to right, Devin Mann scores easily to give the Drillers a 1-nothing lead.

Bottom of the third, after the Cardinals walked in a run to tie it up, Malcom Nunez bloops this into shallow right, Delvin Perez scores to make it 2-1.

Same score in the fifth, Jacob Amaya drives it out to left, David Vinsky makes the grab, but Hunter Feduccia scores on the sacrifice fly to tie it at two.

Later in that fifth, Donovan Casey hits a line drive to left, Cuadrado touches home to make it 3-2 Tulsa.

But Alec Burleson clobbers a ball out to right field and it finds the netting for a two-run home run, his eighth of the year, Springfield takes a 4-3 lead.

Springfield took an 8-7 lead into the top of the 9th but Tulsa tied it up and it went into the tenth inning.

Tulsa scored in the tenth and owned a 9-8 lead in the bottom of the tenth.