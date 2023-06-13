SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened up a six game series with Tulsa Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

The Cards took five of six games from last place Northwest Arkansas last week.

The Drillers roll into Hammons in first place in the Texas League North.

But Springfield would jump out in front early, second inning and Arquimedes Gamboa takes this deep to straight away center, toward the coke sign, a solo shot it’s 1-0.

Next batter is Mike Antico and he takes this deep to right center, back to back jacks and it’s 2-0 Springfield.

The Cards were flashing the leather as well, they turn the old 4-6-3 double play to end the third inning.

And then in the fourth, it’s Wilfredo Pereira strikes out Imanol Vargas swinging in the fourth.

Tulsa gets one of those runs back in the fifth, Carson Taylor with a towering drive to right that sails over the fence, that makes it 2-1.

But Springfield scored seven in the sixth and went onto win 9-3.