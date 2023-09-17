SAN ANTONIO–I know it’s Sunday and football is king around here, but the NFL season is just getting started, so don’t worry I’ll get to the Chiefs in a minute.

The Springfield Cardinals entered Sunday in the heat of a division race and their postseason hopes came down to the final game of the regular season.

Game 138 for the baby birds, and boy was this a big one. With a win against San Antonio, Springfield clinches the Texas League North Division title for the second half of the season. A loss would leave the door open for anything to happen.

Springfield put the ball in 21-year old Tink Hence’s hand. And the young flamethrower didn’t disappoint. He struck out three batters and only allowed 1 run in 5 innings of work.

Bottom 6, Mission have the bases loaded trailing by three, Homer Bush blugeons this ball off the right field wall. A pair of runs come in to score. As San Antonio would tie the game.

Very next inning, with 2 on, 2 out, facing an 0-2 count, Chandler Redmond comes up clutch! Cranks a 3-run bomb to make him the Cardinals all-time rbi leader with 196!

Bottom 9, it’s 7-5 but that grounder to third does it! The Springfield Cardinals are the Texas League North Division winners. First trip to the postseason since 2016! They’ll the host Arkansas Travelers tuesday night at 6:35.