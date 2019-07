SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For the second straight night Springfield held Royal rehabber Adalberto Mondesi to just a single hit as they topped the Naturals 3-1.

Mondesi went 1-4 for the second straight game, striking out three times on Sunday.

Jose Godoy’s fifth inning home run marked the difference in the game.

Springfield will continue its seven game homestand on Monday as they welcome Tulsa to Hammons for a three game series.

First pitch with the Drillers is set for 6:30.