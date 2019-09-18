Springfield to host Stanley Cup party Oct. 10th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Blues will begin defense of their Stanley Cup championship next month.

But there’s still time to celebrate last year’s championship, and Springfield will host a cup party to do just that.

It’s the most traveled trophy in sports history.

This summer, the Stanley Cup has traveled from Western Canada to Russia as the St. Louis Blues have celebrated an NHL Championship.

On October 10th, the Cup will be in Springfield to party with Ozarks hockey fans.

“When I contacted the Blues, I never thought I’d hear back. But I did and when they called me on a Friday evening. They sent me an email and said OK you get the Cup, what can you do?,” said attorney Joe Passanise.

For hockey fans in Springfield, like the Ice Bears Graham Nave, it’s a dream come true.

Nave:”Oh extremely. I can’t even find the words. I can’t wait to touch it.”

Passanise gathered together a group of Springfield businesses and civic leaders to organize St. Louis Blues Day in Springfield.

The Cup will be on display at Bass Pro Shops from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on October 10th.

Fans can get pictures and selfies with the 35 pound nickle and silver icon.

“It’s one of the largest trophies in all of sports. And to have it here at the grandaddy for people of the Ozarks to check out. It’s going to be a very, very exciting day,” said Bass Pro Shops General Manager Lee Beasley.

From there it will work its way downtown to Park Central West where there will be a block party in front of Falstaffs and Harbells.

Those two bars were places fans flocked to during the Blues championship run.

“It’s surreal. I never thought I’d see the day. I started showing hockey down here 28 years ago. And it’s really evolved,” said Falstaffs owner Scott Morris.

Passanise: “When in your lifetime can you be in a crowd. Watching a Blues game with the Cup just a few feet away. How awesome is that.”