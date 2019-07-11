Springfield takes 2 of 3 from Drillers

TULSA, Ok–The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up their road trip Wednesday night in Tulsa.

Tuesday night the Cards got their first win at ONEOK Field this season.

Wednesday night they were looking to take the series two games to one.

And the Drillers watched the Cardinals strike first, scoring a first inning run.

But the Drillers answer in the bottom half, Christian Santana sneaks one through the right side, past Michael Perri, Zach McKinstry scores and we’re all tied at one.

Springfield would answer with two runs in the top of the second, Zach Kirtley doubles down the line in left, that scores Justin Toerner and it’s 2-1.

And the Cardinals go onto win 8-4.

Springfield returns home Thursday night on a two game winning streak.