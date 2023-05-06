SPRINGFIELD–I’m not gonna lie, as a born and raised Florida man, hearing people around Hammons Field say how hot it was today made me laugh a little. But seriously, if you’ve been paying attention recently, the Springfield Cardinals have also turned up the heat.

Baby birds are 4-1 in their last 5 games and might be 6-1 if they could sweep Saturday's double header against Arkansas. Logan Gragg struck out a season-high 7 batters last time he faced the Travelers, field's his position in the top of the 2nd. Turns a 1-4-3 double play to end the frame. Next inning, there's trouble on the corners and Spencer Packard adds to the chaos. The rbi single to left gives the "Wonder State" boys the early lead. Bottom of the inning, Arquimedes Gamboa rips the pitch on a line to the right field wall, Justin Turner comes into score, and thanks to a Travelers throwing error, Gamboa gets a little league home run! Cardinals jump in front 2-1. So with the lead in hand, Gragg kept it rolling as he induces the 5-4-3 double play in the 4th. However, he got taken out in the 6th after allowing a pair of runners aboard and Connor Hoover makes the Cardinals pay. A 2-run single vaults Arkansas back in front, but Springfield comes back to win by scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the frame.