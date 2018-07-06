Springfield Struggles Continue at Home
Cardinals fall to 2-13 in second half of Texas League play
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals could not overcome an early 3-run deficit Thursday, losing 4-2 to the Frisco RoughRiders.
Starter Anthony Shew shut the visitors down after their 3-run second inning, tossing seven innings and striking out seven. However, the Cardinals could not provide the run support to get him off the hook.
Springfield loaded the bases three times and left a total of 11 runners on base. With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, Chris Chinea grounded into a game-ending double play, with the tying run on second base.
The Cardinals' free fall continues, as they are 2-13 in the second half of Texas League play. Their six-game homestand resumes Friday against Frisco with a 7:10 first pitch.
