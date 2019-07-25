Springfield stays hot, crushes Soddies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned to Hammons Field Wednesday night to open a seven game homestand.

Springfield came back from Texas with five wins, and a share of first place in the Texas League North.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles were in town for the last time this regular season.

That’s a poodle, poodle on Woof Wednesday.

Springfield opens the scoring in the first, Brian O’Keefe grounds to a sun-blinded first basman, a single that scores Dylan Carlson, 1-nothing.

The Sod Poodles tie it up in the second, Brad Zunica takes this deep to right, up on the indoor facility roof, a solo shot 1-1.

But Springfield retakes the lead in the fourth, Rayder Ascanio singles to left, that scores both Brian O’Keefe and Justin Toerner both score it’s 3-1.

And Springfield wins 12-1.