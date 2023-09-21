N. LITTLE ROCK, Ark–The Springfield Cardinals continued their Texas League North Division Playoff series Thursday night with game two against Arkansas.

It’s a short best of three series, so the Cardinals had to win to stay alive in the playoffs.

This is the sixth time Springfield has made the Texas League playoffs.

The Cardinals won it all in 2012.

And Springfield takes the lead when Jacob Buchberger singles to left, Arquimedes Gamboa scores it’s 1-0.

Brandon Komar was throwing b-b’s he gets Logan Warmoth swinging to end the second, Komar goes six and 2/3rds giving up three hits, zero runs and nine strikeouts.

It’s 2-0 Springfield in the third when Chandler Redmond sends this to the gap in left center, it bounces off the wall out there, Noah Medlinger scores it’s 3-0.

Move to the fourth, bases loaded two outs for Mike Antico.

And Antico lines this over second into right, Jose Alvarez, Victor Scott and Medlinger all score, a bases clearing double makes it 6-0.

And Springfield holds off a late Travs charge to win 6-4.

The winner take all game will be Friday night in North Little Rock.