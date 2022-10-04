SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame induced six individuals and one program at Tuesday night’s ceremony.

Included in that group a professional baseball player, pro soccer player and an olympian.

The class of 2022 features former big league pitcher Jim Winn, soccer star Jack Jewsbury, former Drury sports information director Dan Cashel, sports medicine’s Dr. Brian Mahaffey and the Greenwood football program.

Also in the group, Darrell “Smitty” Smith who introduced thousands of kids to the sport of boxing.

And Courtney Frerichs who won the steeplechase silver medal at the Tokyo games.

” They contacted my husband first and when he contacted me I was so surprised. It was wonderful. This is really where my athletic career started. To be honored where everything began is such an honor,” said Frerichs.

“It really has humbled me and I feel the love from the city. I really had no idea that I was even nominated for the sports hall of fame, but it is something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” said Smith.