SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame will grow by six new members and one program when the Class of 2023 is inducted in October.

The Springfield hall announced its class Tuesday afternoon at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The six member class features athletes from across the sports spectrum, from B.J. Flores, a heavyweight boxing champ to Grant Wistrom who won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams.

Former Bolivar standout and Lady Bear Casey Garrison Powell is also in the class.

The Marshfield Lady Jays basketball program will receive the era of excellence award.

The Springfield hall also awarded funds to various youth athletic programs.

And Fair Grove’s Kameron Green and Buffalo’s Brett Schwanke won the Bonus Frost scholarships.

The induction ceremony will be October third.

Others in the class of 2023 include former Drury volleyball coach and administrator Barbara Cowherd, Robert Bevo Looney, a standout athlete at Springfield Central and Southwest Missouri State and Jeff Rogers who’s one of four soccer coaches in the state with more than a thousand wins.