SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame grew by six members and one team Tuesday night.

The hall inducted the Class of 20-3.

The class featured some heavy hitters, none more than former heavyweight boxer B.J. Flores.

Flores won 34 of his 39 professional bouts including 21 by knockout.

Also in the class, former St. Louis Rams Super Bowl champion defensive end Grant Wistrom.

Casey Garrison Powell won a state high school championship for Bolivar and played hoops for the Missouri State Lady Bears.

Glendale soccer coach Jeff Rogers, MSU and Central High School track star Robert “Bevo” Looney, and Drury administrator Barbara Cowherd were also inducted.

The Marshfield Lady Jays basketball program was also inducted.

“It’s an honor, quiet an honor. My wife and I have been a part of this community for quiet some time. Obviously I grew up not too far from here. It’s pretty neat that all the reporters who covered me in high school are still in the area too. So to acknowledged in front of them and because of them in the community where I live now, work and reside it’s pretty exciting,” said Wistrom.

“Well I’m excited. There are some great Glendale connections. with Casey Garrison Powell. Her husband is the head basketball coach there for the girls. And Grant’s daughter Charlie plays for me. So I’m excited to be here and go in with this great class. And just represent Glendale,” said Rogers.

“I’m actually very excited to go into this with my sister as well. So that’s very special. When Jeni Hopkins called me I was very shocked and surprised but I’m very honored and happy to be here,” said Garrison Powell.