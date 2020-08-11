Springfield Sports Commission hands out 2020 high school awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Sports Commission handed out it’s annual high school awards Monday night at the Oasis Convention Center.

A total of 135 high school athletes representing 26 teams in Southwest Missouri were honored.

A selection committee narrowed down each catagory to five finalists and picked the winner.

The girls team of the year was Springfield Catholic girls golf.

The boys team was Hartville basketball.

Monett track and field’s Kaesha George was the girls athlete of the year.

And Webb City’s basketball and football star Terell Kabala was the boys athlete of the year.

Other 2020 SCA Winners: