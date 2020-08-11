Springfield Sports Commission hands out 2020 high school awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Sports Commission handed out it’s annual high school awards Monday night at the Oasis Convention Center.
A total of 135 high school athletes representing 26 teams in Southwest Missouri were honored.
A selection committee narrowed down each catagory to five finalists and picked the winner.
The girls team of the year was Springfield Catholic girls golf.
The boys team was Hartville basketball.
Monett track and field’s Kaesha George was the girls athlete of the year.
And Webb City’s basketball and football star Terell Kabala was the boys athlete of the year.
Other 2020 SCA Winners:
- Girls Tennis – Erin Jarvis, Springfield Catholic
- Boys Swimming & Diving – Ben Hines, Nevada
- Girls Golf – Kayla Pfitzner, Springfield Catholic
- Girls Cross Country – Klaire Brown, Kickapoo
- Boys Cross Country – Daelen Ackley, El Dorado Springs
- Softball – Izzy Erickson, Reeds Spring
- Boys Soccer – Kyle Sutton, Branson
- Volleyball – Birdie Hendrickson, Logan-Rogersville
- Football – Isaiah Davis, Joplin
- Marching Band – Camdenton High School
- Girls Swimming & Diving – Maggie Moore, Summit Prep Academy
- Girls Wrestling – Lizzie Miller, Buffalo
- Boys Wrestling – lower weights – Sean Sax, Waynesville
- Boys Wrestling – upper weights — Trevor Christian, Lebanon
- Girls Basketball – Priscilla Williams, Branson
- Boys Basketball – Aminu Mohammed, Greenwood
- Inspiration Award – Damon Emery, Dora
- Inspiration Award – Willard wrestler Michael Finley
- Inspiration Award – Rogersville dance team’s Anya Smith
- Inspiration Award – Ethan Maddox, Marshfield Girls Basketball team manager
- Dance Team – Glendale Crimson Girls
- Cheerleading – Glendale High School
- Boys Tennis – Asa Borup, Joplin
- Boys Golf – Dawson Meek, Glendale
- Girls Track – Brianna Utecht, Marshfield
- Girls Field – Kaesha George, Monett
- Boys Track – Lance Ward, Carl Junction
- Boys Field – Zach Westmoreland, Joplin
- Girls Soccer – Aeryn Kennedy, Camdenton
- Baseball – Garrett Rice, Willard